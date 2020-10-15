The Beloit Rotary Club has recognized Rebekkah De Kok and Natalie Bittner as Rotary Students of the Week for Beloit Memorial High School.
Rebekkah De Kok is the daughter of Andre and Carmen De Kok.
Rebek-kah has been a high honor roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in art, math, science, English and world languages. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Rebekkah has been involved with the art club and jazz ensemble. Athletically, she is a member of the BMHS girls volleyball and track teams. She has been the team captain for both volleyball and track. Rebekkah has earned the MVP award in track. In volleyball she received the Best Offensive Player award and was part of the Big 8 Volleyball 1st Team All-Conference.
Outside of BMHS, Rebekkah is involved with VC United Volleyball Club and plays trumpet in church.
Rebekkah’s is hoping to attended either Lake Forest College or University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to major in marketing and graphic design.
Natalie Bittner is the daughter of Kirstopher and Kendra Bittner
Natalie has been a high honor roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in art, math and English.
While at BMHS, Natalie has been involved with the BMHS girls softball team. During her sophomore year, the team participated in the WIAA Regional championship. She was also 1st Team All-Conference Utility Player in softball for her freshman and sophomore years.
Outside of BMHS, Natalie enjoys playing softball on a traveling softball team and doodling.
Natalie’s future plans are to attend either the University of Wisconsin-Platteville or Loras College to major in criminal justice.