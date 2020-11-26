The Beloit Rotary Club has announced Kerilynn Guevara and Kimberly Guevara have been chosen as Rotary Students of the Week for Beloit Memorial High School.
Kerilynn Guevara is the daughter Maria Ines Benitez and Daniel Guevara.
Kerilynn has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School, receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, the Minority Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, Social Studies, and JROTC. Kerilynn is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Kerilynn has been involved in Key Club, Link Crew, Y2Y, LAD, the Increscent Newspaper, Beloit College Help Yourself Program and the QuestBridge Prep-Scholars Program.
Outside of BMHS, Kerilynn volunteers with Y2Y and LAD helping to pass an anti-vaping ordinance in the City of Beloit in 2019.
Kerilynn is hoping to attended either the University of Chicago or the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Her major is undecided at this time.
Kimberly Guevara is the daughter Maria Ines Benitez and Daniel Guevara.
Kimberly has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, the Minority Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, Social Studies, and JROTC. Kimberly is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Kimberly has been involved in Link Crew, Y2Y, LAD, the Increscent Newspaper, Beloit College Help Yourself Program and the QuestBridge Prep-Scholars Program.
Outside of BMHS, Kimberly volunteers with Y2Y and LAD helping to pass an anti-vaping ordinance in the City of Beloit in 2019.
Kimberly is hoping to attended the University of Chicago. Her major is undecided at this time.