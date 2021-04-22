Kylee Arn and Prasia Jackson have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Kylee Arn is the daughter Alecia and Brian Arn.
Kylee has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in Math. Kylee is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Kylee has been a member of the BMHS Girls Volleyball Team earning 2nd Team All-Conference. She was 3rd in the conference for digs in volleyball.
Outside of BMHS Kylee volunteers as a math tutor.
Kylee’s future plans are to attend Blackhawk Technical College to earn an associate degree in Business.
Prasia Jackson is the daughter Branden Jackson and Lisa Hilgers.
Prasia has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in Math, Science, Business and Family Consumer Education. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Prasia has been involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew and the Superintendent’s Advisory Council. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Swim Team as team captain.
Outside of BMHS Prasia volunteers with Outdoor Outreach Summer Camp.
Prasia’s future plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Human Resources and Management along with earning a certificate in Entrepreneurship with hopes our owning her own business.