The Beloit Rotary Club has recognized Olivia Tinder and Maura Spain as Rotary Students of the Week for F.J. Turner High School.
Olivia Tinder is the daughter of Trent and Joanne Tinder.
Olivia has been on the high honor roll throughout her high school years while taking five AP classes within the past three years.
Olivia is involved in Outdoor Pursuits, Math Club and Environmental Club and is the student council president.
Olivia plays volleyball and basketball for Turner and has been on a national AAU team for the past four years.
Olivia also volunteers for Beloit Turner Youth Sports Association.
Due to her strong personal skills, Olivia is a natural leader both in class and on the court.
After graduating high school, Olivia is considering UW-Whitewater to major in accounting.
Maura Spain is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Spain.
Maura has been on high honor roll all of her high school career. In this time, she’s been able to take 11 AP classes, receiving an AP Scholar with Distinction award after the most recent round of exams, and is currently pioneering AP 2D Art and Design at Turner.
Beyond academics, Maura has spent her time at Turner in band, art club and student council. She also helped to re-establish Turner’s Environmental Club last year, and is president of Turner’s National Honor Society chapter this year.
Outside of school, Maura teaches art lessons and has volunteered her time painting murals and designing logos.
Maura is undecided on where she will be attending, but looks forward to continuing her education in an art field.