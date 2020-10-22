The Beloit Rotary Club has recognized Christian Bell and Cristian Casique as Rotary Students of the Week for Beloit Memorial High School.
Christian Bell is the son of Tasha Bell.
Christian has been a high honor roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, Minority Scholar Award and Department Awards in physical education. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Christian has been involved with the Minority Excellence Organization, LULAC, and the Beloit College Help Yourself Pre-Collegiate Program. He was also a part of the homecoming court.
Athletically he is a member of the BMHS boys basketball team.
Outside of BMHS, Christian has participated with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Christian’s is hoping to attend one of the following colleges: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Marquette University or Howard University to major in business management.
Cristian Casique is the son of Olga and Jesus Casique.
Cristian has been a high honor roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, and Department Awards in math and JROTC. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Cristian has been involved with Link Crew, Academic Decathlon and the Knight’s Elite Esports.
Outside of BMHS, Cristian enjoys anything science, video games and hanging out with friends in his free time.
Cristian is hoping to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison or the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in biology or microbiology.