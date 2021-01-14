Megan Scott and Sydney Prowse have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Megan Scott is the daughter Dan and Tami Scott.
Megan has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Business, Math, and World Languages. Megan has received the Perfect Attendance Record the past 3 years. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Megan has been involved with Key Club, Student Senate, BMHS Theatre, Link Crew, Chamber Orchestra and Academic Decathlon. She is the Senior Class Treasurer. Athletically, she is a member of the BMHS Girls Golf Team.
Outside of BMHS, Megan is a member of OLA and volunteers for the Beloit Area Youth Wrestling Club.
Megan will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in Secondary Education and Mathematics.
Sydney Prowse is the daughter Jeff and Deb Prowse.
Sydney has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, and English. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as Treasurer and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Sydney has been involved with Key Club. Athletically, she is a member of the BMHS Girls Swim Team as team captain. Sydney is the current Beloit Memorial school record holder for the 100m breaststroke.
Outside of BMHS, Sydney is involved with the Beloit Tide Swim Club where she has been a multi-year state qualifier. She also lifeguards at the Stateline Family YMCA.
Sydney is hoping to attended Gustavus Adolphus College, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, University of Wisconsin-Madison or Washington University. She would like to major in Biology to pursue a career in the medical field.