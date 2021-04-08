Katherine Kraemer and Gabrielle Traver haves been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Katherine Kraemer is the daughter Peter and Kalynn Kraemer.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement Award along with the Superintendent Scholars Award. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the Increscent School Newspaper, BMHS Theatre, Academic Decathlon, the BMHS Band and Key Club. In theatre, she received the All-State Award from Wisconsin Theatre Fest for the one-act play “Metamorphoses”. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Swim Team.
Outside of BMHS, she has volunteered with the Salvation Army as a bell ringer.
She has applied to attend Macalester College or Sarah Lawrence College to major in History and Museum.
Gabrielle Traver is the daughter Misty and David Traver.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement Award along with the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received the Social Studies Department Award, the Wisconsin Scholastic Art and Writing Honorable Mention Award, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the Increscent School Newspaper as Managing Editor, the BMHS Jazz Ensemble, Student Senate as Vice President of Events, and Academic Decathlon as Team Captain. In Jazz she earned the following: Purdue Jazz Festival-1st and 2nd place awards and the Rolling Meadows Jazz Festival—1st place award. Athletically, she is a member of the BMHS Girls Tide Swim Team, Rock County Fury Hockey and Knight-Tro Soccer Teams.
Outside of BMHS, she enjoys writing, drawing and skiing. She also volunteers with Community Action.
She plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering to study Mechanical Engineering with a Minor in physics.