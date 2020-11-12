The Beloit Rotary Club has recognized Eric Funk and Miguel Garcia as Rotary Students of the Week at Beloit Memorial High School.
Erick Funk is the son of Angie and James Funk.
Eric has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School, receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and the Music Department Award in Choir. Eric is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Eric has been involved with the BMHS Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, BMHS Concert Choir and with the BMHS Theatre. Eric has qualified for the state solo ensemble competition his sophomore and junior year. He also attended the Wisconsin State Honors Choir Camp.
Outside of BMHS, Eric is involved in the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra and the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
Eric plans to are to major in Music Education with minors in Math or Meteorology. He is wanting to attend either Lawrence University or Webster University.
Miguel Garcia is the son of Teresa Ramirez.
Miguel has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and Department Awards in Art, Math, Science, and English. Miguel is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Miguel has been involved with the BMHS Theatre, International Club, Link Crew, Academic Decathlon, Key Club and Beloit College Upward Bound. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Tennis Team.
Outside of BMHS. Miguel has volunteered at Premier Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing, Beloit Memorial Hospital, Second Harvest and Family Promise.
Miguel’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Political Science.