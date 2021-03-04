Gabrielle Virgin and Jolie Moran have been named Rotary Students of the Week at Beloit Turner High School.
Gabrielle Virgin is the daughter of Thomas and Brooke Virgin. She has been
on high honor roll all four years of high school while taking rigorous courses such as AP Calculus AB, AP Government, and AP Statistics.
Gabrielle has been involved in the wind ensemble, jazz band, national honor society, student council, youth to youth, outdoor pursuits, and prom committee through the school. She has also played basketball her freshman and sophomore year and has been a baseball manager all four years of high school.
Gabrielle has also carried part time jobs at both Woodman’s food market and Culvers. She volunteers at Caritas Food Drives all last summer. She graduated from the CNA program at the top of her class.
Gabrielle plans to attend the University of Wisconsin Whitewater as a business major and psychology minor, and hopefully work in healthcare administration once she graduates.
Jolie Moran is daughter of John and HoSze Moran. She has been on the High Honor Roll all four years of her high school career.
Jolie has taken AP Biology, AP Calculus, AP Calculus BC, AP Chemistry, AP English, AP Government and Politics, AP Statistics and AP US History. She was an AP Scholar her junior year. She participates in Science Olympiad and is currently co-captain. She is on the Student Council, National Honor Society and part of the Yearbook staff. She also participates in Cross Country and Track.
Jolie has volunteered with Beloit Public Library and Boy Scouts.
Jolie has been accepted at Iowa State University, Rochester Institute of Technology in NY and Milwaukee School of Engineering. She is still waiting on acceptance from several other colleges she has applied to before making a final decision on where to attend. She would like to major in Engineering.