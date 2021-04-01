Maggie Henthorn and Faith Sill have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Maggie Henthorn is the daughter Bill and Shawna Henthorn.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Social Studies and in JROTC earning the JROTC Medal. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the JROTC Color Guard, Staff and Rifle Team. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Softball and Volleyball teams.
Outside of BMHS, she is a Cadet with the South Beloit Fire Department.
Maggie’s future plans are to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in Nursing.
Faith Sill is the daughter Phyllis and Bradley Sill.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and the HHES Academy Star Award. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the Academic Decathlon Team. Athletically Faith is a member of the BMHS Girls Swim Team where she is the current record holder of the 200m Freestyle and the 100m Backstroke.
Outside of BMHS, she works as a volunteer with the Merrill School and Converse School tutoring program
Her future plans are to attend Northern Michigan University where she has received a swim scholarship. She plans to major in Biology.