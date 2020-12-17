Maxwell Joos and Alyssa Harmon have been chosen as Rotary Students of the Week.
Maxwell Joos is the son of Brooke Joos.
Max has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and Department Awards in Theatre Arts and Drama. He has also been recognized and received the All State Award from the Wisconsin One-Act Theatre Festival for the play Metamorphoses. Max is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Max has been involved with BMHS Theatre and the Increscent Student Newspaper. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Tennis Team.
Outside of BMHS, Max volunteers with making meals for Family Promise of Greater Beloit and bell ringing with the Salvation Army.
Max has applied to Beloit College and Kalamazoo College to major in History.
Alyssa Harmon is the daughter of Scott and Deanna Harmon.
Alyssa has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, Presidential Scholar Award, and the Physical Education Department Award. Alyssa is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Alyssa has been involved with the BMHS Concert Choir, the Knight’s Choir, BMHS Theatre, Link Crew, Student Senate, Environmental Club, Key Club and Youth 2 Youth 4 Change. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Cheer Team, Dance Team, and Track and Field Team.
Outside of BMHS, Alyssa was named Miss South Central’s Outstanding Teen 2019, and currently Miss West Allis’ Outstanding Teen 2020/2021 in the Miss America Organization. Alyssa is employed at Walmart and Dunkin Donuts. She has danced for 15 years at Marx Dance Academy and has been an instructor there for 5 years. Alyssa is also an active member of Cornerstone Church of God.
At this time Alyssa is unsure of her college choice, but does plan to major in Elementary Education or Special Education.