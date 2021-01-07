ROCKFORD—Dr. Azade Yedidag has joined the physician staff of Mercyhealth Physician Clinic—Rockton, Rockford.
Her special interests include:
· Esophageal disorders (heartburn, GERD, dysphagia)
· Abdominal disorders (abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, gasatritis, enteritis)
· Liver disease (viral hepatitis, autoimmune hepatitis, PBC, PSC, alcohol-related liver disease, fatty liver disorders)
· Colon cancer screening and treatment of polyps
After earning her medical degree at Istandbul University Cerrahpasa Medical School, Turkey, Yedidag served her residency at Advocate Christ Medical Center and University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a fellowship in transplantation Hepatology at the University of Western Ontario London Health Sciences Center, Ontario and gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA. Dr. Yedidag is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with added certification in Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology.