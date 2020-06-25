Roger and Jean (Anderson) Neitzel, of Beloit, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 26, 1965, at the United Methodist Church in Wilton, Wis.
Jean owned Copper Penny Crafts as well as worked for Townview School as a teacher’s aide. She is currently retired but works part-time as a YMCA water aerobic instructor and costume designer for Turner Plays.
Roger is retired from the Brown Swiss Association were he worked as Superintendent of Records and was Interim Executive Secretary in 2009. He currently works as a consultant for the Brown Swiss Association as well as an historian for the Brown Swiss Historical Society.
The couple have three children, Jim Neitzel (Jean Christner), of Janesville, Kristin (Steve) Woelk, of Madison, and Chad Neitzel (dec. 1993).
A celebration will be held at a later date.
