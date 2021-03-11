BELOIT—A musical presentation presented by Musica Maxima will take place at 3 p.m. March 28 at First Congregational Church, 810 Bushnell St.
The program will be streamed online at www.firstcon.org, but people are invited to enjoy the presentation live. Those who attend are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Emily Sobacki will perform on violin, accompanied by Max Yount on keyboard instruments. Beethoven’s Sonata, Opus 24, titled Spring Sonata, will be among the pieces performed.
Admission is free, but contributions to Musica Maxima are appreciated.