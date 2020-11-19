BELOIT—Musica Maxima will present a live stream concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The link for listening to the concert is at www.firstcon.org. The video recording also will be uploaded on the church’s website to allow people to watch at a later time.
Thomas Stein will perform on the organ Bach’s sparkling First Trio Sonata and Pachelbel’s fugue on “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.” Angie McBride, dramatic coloratura soprano, will perform Malotte’s “The Lord’s Prayer.” Accompanying will be Riley Timm on guitar and Max Yount on piano.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will only be a live stream performance and there will be no live audience in attendance.
The next concert in the series will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 17. Elaine Uffenbeck will perform on organ, Kay Schultz will perform on trumpet and William Uffenbeck will perform on euphonium.