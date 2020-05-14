BELOIT—A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020 Excellence Scholarship by Herb Kohl, Wisconsin philanthropist and businessman, has been awarded to Audrey McManigle, a senior at Beloit Memorial High School.
The Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic potential, outstanding leadership, citizenship, community service, integrity and other special talents. The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has been recognizing educational excellence since 1990 by annually awarding scholarships to 200 graduating high school students throughout Wisconsin. Currently in its 30th year, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has awarded $21.2 million to Wisconsin students, teachers, principals and schools.
McManigle is the first Beloit Memorial High School senior to receive this scholarship. “Given the circumstances for the graduating class of 2020, I am very thankful for the positive momentum generated from receiving this award and will carry it with me into my future,” said McManigle.
“We are proud of Audrey and the accomplishments she has achieved while a student at Beloit Memorial,” said Emily Pelz, Interim Principal of Beloit Memorial High School. “Audrey certainly exemplifies all the characteristics highlighted in the selection process for this scholarship award.”
McManigle plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall double majoring in political science and environmental science.
