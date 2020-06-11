Joanne M. Kaminski will be celebrating a milestone birthday—her 90th—on June 16, 2020.
Our family would like your help to honor this special women (“a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised”, Proverbs 31: 30) with a card shower to celebrate her special birthday. Please only send birthday wishes (no gifts please) to Joanne Kaminski, c/o 1804 Cranston Rd., Unit B, Beloit, WI 53511.
Thank you in advance for celebrating with us!
