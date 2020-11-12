The families of Courtney Harms and Grant Brewer have announced the engagement of the couple.
Courtney Harms of Rockton, Illinois, is the daughter of Todd and Connie Harms of Rockton, Illinois. She is a 2014 graduate of Hononegah High School in Rockton. She earned a bachelors degree in movement science from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota in 2018. She is scheduled to graduate from Des Moines University—Osteopathic Medical Center with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy in May of 2021.
Grant Brewer of Holmen, Wisconsin, is the son of Allen and Jill Brewer of Beloit, Wisconsin. He is a 2014 graduate of Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois. He earned a bachelors degree in physics engineering from the University of Wisconsin—Platteville in 2018. He is employed by Watlow Electronics in Winona, Minnesota.
The couple plan to wed on Oct. 30, 2021 at the Wagner House in Freeport, Illinois.