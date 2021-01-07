BELOIT—Diane Gustafson has been promoted to First Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer at First National Bank and Trust.
Gustafson has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. She has been with First National Bank and Trust since 2013.
Gustafson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Wheaton College, and has completed the Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA) Commercial Lending School and the WBA Advanced Ag Lending School. She is a volunteer with Beloit Meals on Wheels. She was formerly on the board and past president of the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club and was a board member for the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.