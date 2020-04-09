Duane and Holly Green, of Beloit, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 11, 2020. Duane and Holly (Rudolph) were married in Prince of Peace Church, Rockton, IL. Duane worked at Warner Electric for many years, and SSI before retiring Nov. 2014.
Their family includes daughter Candice (Todd) Fields, two grandchildren Tara (Charles) Phillips and Ryan (Sarah) Fields, four great-grandchildren Nicholas Seach, Faith Phillips, Noah and Ariah Fields, one more is expected in Sept., 2020.
A trip and/or a get together with family and friends is planned for later in the year after the virus.
