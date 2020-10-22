Sherry (Brindley) and Carl Georgeff, of Beloit, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this Saturday. They will have a private celebration given by their children on Saturday at the Butterfly. The couple were married on Oct. 24, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Boscobel, Wis.
Carl works at Finley Buick GMC and Sherry works at Autumn Lake Healthcare.
Carl and Sherry have two children, Christian (Kim) Georgeff of Wauwatosa, Wis. and Bridget Georgeff-Witt of Oakfield, Wis.
They also have two grandchildren, Brady and Brooklyn Witt.