Max H. and Brenda M. Garrett, of Beloit, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to be taken at a later date.
Brenda M. Earl and Max H. Garrett were married March 21, 1980 at the court house in Beloit. The couple met on a blind date that was set up by Max’s sister, Crystal Ball, and they say they are still happy after 40 years of marriage. Max and Brenda are the parents of five sons: Cory, Brannon, Derrick, Chaz and Kyle. They also have 16 grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.