Dorothy Feldt, of Evansville, will be turning "100" on March 29. Due to the Corona Virus and other viruses, the open house that was scheduled at Creekside Place in Evansville will be postponed until a later date.
Latest News
- Akelaitis leads all-area boys
- COVID-19 cases multiply in Illinois, Wisconsin
- Churches reach people online
- Funerals move online or outdoors
- A note to our readers
- Clinton High School esports team looks to build on success, build community support
- Mushing for Meals goes online
- Turner teachers pay to continue during virus outbreak
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.