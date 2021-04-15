EDGERTON—In early March of 2020, the Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary was performing their usual duties of delivering employee mail each day, baking fresh cookies weekly and escorting patients.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. For the past year, the auxiliary members have stayed home and waited patiently for a bit of normalcy. That taste of reality came this week, as Edgerton Hospital’s executive team officially invited all auxiliary members back to active duty.
Hospital CEO, Marc Augsburger, MBA, BSN, thanked the Auxiliary for all they do for the hospital.
At a special gathering on Wednesday he presented the group with a check for $3,550, which was raised by 66 employees and board members purchasing memberships to the auxiliary.
Over the course of four weeks, active and non-active memberships continued to grow, along with donations. Auxiliary president, Cathy Raethz, said she was grateful and impressed by the donation.
“All of our Auxiliary members were surprised and honored to have this support from our hospital team. We are thrilled to be back and are already planning our first fundraiser, a plant sale on May 5, 6, and 7th. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our new members, and we look forward to spending the funds in the best way possible to benefit the hospital,” said Raethz.
The Auxiliary’s first meeting at the hospital is planned for Monday, May 10th at 1:00 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about joining the Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary should visit www.edgertonhospital.com/volunteer/.