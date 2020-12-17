Chester L. Kaminski of Beloit will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Dec. 28.
Chester was born in Lackawanna, New York on Dec. 28,1930. After serving his country in the U.S. Air Force, Chester moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Shortly after this move, he met his wife, Joanne (Sadler), and settled in Beloit, raising five children, Gary (Bonnie), Dennis, Mary, Randy and John (Kelly). He has also been blessed with six wonderful grandchildren. For the majority of his career, Chester worked for the Beloit Fire Department. On Dec. 26, 1986, he retired as a Captain with the fire department.
Our family would like your help to honor our dad with a card shower to celebrate his special birthday (As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him, Ps.103:13). Please only send birthday cards (no gifts please) to Chester Kaminski, c/o 1804 Cranston Rd, Unit B, Beloit, WI 53511.