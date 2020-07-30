Stu and Julie (Lannon) Charland, of Janesville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. They were married on Saturday, Aug. 1, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Beloit.
Julie retired with 44 years as an X-ray tech at Mercy Hospital and Dean Medical Center. Stu retired from the banking industry after 44 years, and 27 years with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
The couple have two children, Chris Charland, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., and Jason Charland, of East Troy, Wis. They have four grandchildren.
Stu and Julie will celebrate their anniversary with family in Door County.