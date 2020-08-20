Mom, you’ve done so much, given so much, and have meant so much to all of us over the years. You managed to patiently prepare us for life by teaching us how to tie our shoes, sing our ABC’s, the importance of trying our hardest and never giving up. You taught us how to bake delectable desserts and perfectly can extra vegetables from the garden, too. As if that wasn’t enough, you also taught us how to take the fish off the hook with ease while struggling to keep hold of your own pole bending with it’s own fish, the differences in bird calls and migration patterns and your green thumb “how to’s,” not to mention the Annie Oakley lessons from time to time. We learned right from wrong and you showed us how to overcome life’s setbacks by standing tall and staying strong. In times of need, you have always been there and remained by our sides. Your truthful guidance has continued to support and encourage us to be the best version of ourselves we can be. Among all of the things you’ve done for us, given us, or taught us, the most important thing we learned is something you’ve continuously shown us over the years—what a mother’s genuine and unconditional love truly looks like. This type of love, care, and devotion you’ve shared not only with family, but friends and those closest to you. Words can never express how much you mean to us. We wish you the most wonderful and happiest of birthdays!
With all of our love,
your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family