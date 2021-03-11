WICHITA, Kan.—John N. Sommer of Rockton was named to the Wichita State University dean’s honor roll for the fall semester.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
LITTLE ROCK, AR.— Bailey Cronin of Beloit, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Dean’s List recognized nearly 1,200 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester.
To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
MILWAUKEE—Uyen T. Vo of Beloit has been named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2020 Dean’s List:.
Uyen T. Vo, graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, is studying chemistry at Mount Mary University.
The Dean’s List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester.
WHITEWATER—The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on De. 19, 2020.
Beloit
- Rocio Aburto graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
- Ailani Acevedo graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- James Anderson graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Sean Bickel graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Tyler Bosetti graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public policy and administration
- Nicole Davidson graduated with a Master of Science Education in professional studies
- Laura Dray graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Brittney Ferger graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
- Hanna Field graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
- Justin Hansen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology
- Ginna Isunza graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Jacob Obando graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology
- Ana Pemberton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
- Jennifer Pitera graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
- Dashawn Richardson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
- Adriana Rollette graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology
- Kassandra Simplot graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
- Dani Smith graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
- Brooke Strickert graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Brianne Swanson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology
- Zaid Uscanga graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
- Noah Zentner graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Clinton
- Arta Ashiku graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
- Anna Farrell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology
- Hannah Kalk graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Orfordville
- Hannah Gunn graduated with a Master of Science in business education
- Katie Kaminski graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
Rockton
- Andres Holm graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Roscoe
- Ryan Nowicki graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in supply chain and operations management
South Beloit
- Emily Murray graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business
More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony.