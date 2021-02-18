PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester.
Local students named to the Dean’s List include:
Beloit
- Doreen Beeler, Electrical Engineering
- Samuel Behm, Business Administration
- Zachary Krause, Construction Management
- Sean McMillan, Mechanical Engineering
- Andrew Vonderhaar, Software Engineering
Brodhead
- Colleen Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science
- Elizabeth Mcguire, Agricultural Education
- Seth Rosheisen, Industrial Technology Management
- Brooke Teubert, Animal Science
- Bailey Watson, Social Science Comprehensive
- Bobby Wolter, Industrial Technology Management
Rockton
- Noah Beilke, Computer Science
- Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education
-Jacqueline LeFevre, Broad Field Science and Biology
Roscoe
-Leah Ball, Elementary Education
- Savanah Crews, Animal Science
- Anikka Johnson, Mechanical Engineering
- Sydney Singer, Engineering Physics
- Alexander Weymer, Mechanical Engineering
South Beloit
- Alexander Buchko, Mechanical Engineering
- Benjamin Strasser, Mechanical Engineering.
MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Marquette University in Milwaukee awarded degrees tp 476 graduates last semester.
Graduates from the Stateline Area include:
Rockton
- Chris Ni, Bachelors, Biomechanics
Roscoe
- Matt Baudhuin, Bachelors, Political Science
- Liv Cimino, Bachelors, Psychology
- Carley Korte, Bachelors, Mechanical Engineering.
MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Several Stateline Area students at Marquette University in Milwaukee were named to the dean’s list last semester. They include:
Beloit
- Deep Patel, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
- Reema Patel, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Rockton
- Megan Schroeder, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies
Roscoe
- Amy Baudhuin, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising
- Carley Korte, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Amanda Oyen, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising
- Ashley Wade, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
ROCK ISLAND, IL—Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-21 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4-point scale. The following local students have been named to the dean’s list.
Beloit
- Gabriela Arreguin who is majoring in Public Health.
- Marcela Arreguin who is majoring in Public Health.
- Gabriela Barraza who is majoring in Augie Ages Undecided.
Roscoe
- Andrew Baxter who is majoring in Geology.
- Amedeo Carmine who is majoring in Computer Science.
- Kaitlyn Johnson who is majoring in Kinesiology
- Alison Lawrence who is majoring in Pre-Medicine.
- Ryan Lefaivre who is majoring in Geography.
- Jacob Lyford who is majoring in Biochemistry.
Rockton
- Tabitha Hoey who is majoring in Neuroscience.
South Beloit
- Sarah Luepkes who is majoring in Environmental Studies.
Anjelica Ortiz who is majoring in Multimedia Journal Mass Comm.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2020 semester.
Area students named to the Chancellor’s List include:
Brodhead
- Colleen Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science
- Seth Rosheisen, Industrial Technology Management
- Bailey Watson, Social Science Comprehensive
Rockton
- Jacqueline LeFevre, Biology, Broad Field Science
Roscoe
- Leah Ball, Elementary Education
- Savanah Crews, Animal Science
- Sydney Singer, Engineering Physics
South Beloit
- Alexander Buchko, Mechanical Engineering.
OSHKOSH, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has announced students who have been named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2020.
Area students named to the lists include:
Beloit
- Riley Anastasi, Sophomore, Honor Roll
- Bralund Burks, Freshman, Honor Roll
- Lynsey Burzinski, Senior, Honor Roll
- Mackenna Fobes, Sophomore, Honor Roll
- Grace Nenneman, Sophomore, Dean’s List
- Tess Schober, Junior, Honor Roll
- Zackary Strong, Junior, Honor Roll
- Baylee Windsor, Freshman, Dean’s List
Brodhead
- Janell Moore, Junior, Dean’s List
- Alexis Oliver, Sophomore, Dean’s List
- Carisa Purdue, Freshman, Dean’s List
- Levi Visger, Senior, Honor Roll
Orfordville
- Rachel Miller, Senior, Dean’s List
- Hailey Rowley, Freshman, Honor Roll
Rockton
- Maggie Pfaff, Junior, Dean’s List
Roscoe
- Abigail Austin, Senior, Dean’s List
- Mikayla Austin, Senior, Dean’s List
- Morgan Cramer, Junior, Honor Roll
- William Cramer, Senior, Honor Roll
- Jeffrey Goodwine, Sophomore, Honor Roll
- Nathan Humy, Junior, Honor Roll
- Kahley Logan, Senior, Honor Roll
South Beloit
- Kylie McCarty, Junior, Dean’s List.
TAMPA, Fla.—Bailey Nolting, of Roscoe, has been named to the dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the Fall 2020 semester.
Nolting is a Senior majoring in Communication, Media, and Culture. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
MADISON, Wis.—Nearly 3,000 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13,.
Area students who received degrees include:
Beloit
- Hayden Breene, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, ,
- Ashley Himmelmann, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Graduated with Highest Distinction,
- Abigail Schiltz, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, International Studies, ,
- Kaeli Stellings, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Textiles and Fashion Design, Textiles and Fashion Design, ,
- Shane Swing, School of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science-Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, ,
- Shawn Underhill, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering, Biological Systems Engineering, ,
Roscoe
- Kelsey Stimes, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science with Honors in the Major, Communication Sciences and Disorders and Neurobiology,