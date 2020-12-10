Adrianna Medrano of Beloit is set to graduate Dec. 12 in the Minnesota State University, Mankato fall commencement ceremonies, which will be held virtually.
Medrana is to graduate cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in Music Industry—Audio Production.
Two area students have been named to the dean’s least for the fall semester at St. Norbert College in DePere, Wisconsin.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Those named to the dean’s list include:
Clare Santas of Beloit and Cora Purdue of Brodhead.
Three area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average in order to be named to the dean’s list.
Those named to the dean’s list are:
Aren Gustafson of Rockton, Allison Staman of Roscoe and Rylie Staman of Roscoe.
Four area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester to qualify for the dean’s list.
Students named to the dean’s list are:
Carolyn Johnson of Beloit, Matthew Wick of Beloit, Nicholas Johnson of Rockton and Spencer Kerch of Rockton.