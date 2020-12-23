AMES, Iowa—Two Stateline Area students were among 2,001 students who earned degrees from Iowa State University this fall. The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local graduating students include:
- Alexander Steinhagen of Rockton, Illinois, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering
- Grace Avery of Roscoe, Illinois who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology (AGLS), Summa Cum Laude.
LINCOLN, Neb.— Madalyn Kim Rose O’Grady of Rockton was among 1,382 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19.
O’Grady earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
The December graduates are from 42 countries, 36 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa—Luzmaria Linaldi of South Beloit was among more than 200 students who were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University. Criteria to be a part of IW’s Dean’s List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
WHITEWATER—The following students have been trained and certified to be University of Wisconsin-Whitewater resident assistants for the 2020-21 academic year.
ROCKTON—Emily Hammell, who is majoring in elementary education
CLINTON—Devontae Sisk, who is majoring in business education
BELOIT—Ana Pemberton, who is majoring in biology
RAs are student staff members who serve as positive resources for other students on their residence hall floor, and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents.
RAs must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, full-time student status and complete several interviews with peers and academic staff members to hold this position.