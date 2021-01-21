AMES, Iowa—Area students named to the fall Dean’s List at Iowa State University include:
BELOIT—Samuel John Stadelman, 3, Aerospace Engineering
ROCKTON—Katelyn A. Arnett, 4, Elementary Education; Noah Trevor Brady, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Caitlin Marie Fordell, 4, Statistics; Drew J. Grygiel, 3, Accounting; Aaron Michael Leppert, 4, Chemistry; Alex Michael Maldonado, 4, Mechanical Engineering
ROSCOE—Hannah Morgan Anderson, 3, Psychology; Grace A. Avery, 4, Biology (AGLS); James Chase Byrnes, 4, Kinesiology and Health; Eric R. Gerber, 3, Mechanical Engineering; Lucas Alan Sofolo, 3, Marketing; Benjamin Welte, 4, Electrical Engineering
SOUTH BELOIT—Braden Patrick Fitzgerald, 4, Animal Science.
WILLIMANTIC, Conn.—Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
Among the students are:
Jessica Cruz Martinez of Beloit, a full-time student who majors in Criminology.
Ivan Santiago-Cruz of Beloit, a full-time student who majors in Computer Science.
To qualify for Dean’s List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester.
DeKALB, Ill.—Area students who graduated in December from Northern Illinois University include:
ROCKTON—Grace Dean, Bachelor of Science in Communicative Disorders;
Rebekah Fiedler, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
ROSCOE—Lilia Avila, Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing Practice; Zachary Boisvert, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology-Manufacturing Engineering Technology; Alex Ives, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Degree Completion; Joshua Marble, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Douglas Mertzenich, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
SOUTH BELOIT—Margaret Strote, Bachelor of Science in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Management—Human Resource Management; Adam Vogt, Bachelor of Science in Management—Leadership and Management
DeKALB, Ill.—Area students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois include:
BELOIT—Miranda Mechanic, Psychology—B.A., Beloit Memorial High School
ROCKTON—Grace Cannell, Communicative Disorders; Grace Dean, Communicative Disorders, Home School; Bayley Franzen, Middle Level Teaching&Learning, Hononegah Comm High School; Hayley Mase, HealthSci-Pre-Physical Therapy, Hononegah Comm High School; Claire Miller, Philosophy—B.A., Political Sci-Public Law-B.A., Hononegah Comm High School; Dat Nguyen, Mechanical Engineering—B.S., Hononegah Comm High School; Morgan Tennant, Middle Level Teaching&Learning, Hononegah Comm High School.
ROSCOE—Michael Atterbury, History—B.A., Hononegah Comm High School; Fiona Hunt, Music Performance, Home School; Cassandra Logan, Early Childhood Education, Harlem Senior High School; Dulce Mariaca Santiago, WLC:Spanish & Hispanic Studies; Alyssa Mohr, Applied Mathematics, Chemistry—B.S., Hononegah Comm High School; Parker Porter-Mareth, Nursing, Hononegah Comm High School; Laura Timoti, ELED-Special Education, Hononegah Comm High School; Vanessa Vagle, Acting, Hononegah Comm High School.
SOUTH BELOIT—Fatima Beshiri, Entrepreneurship & Social Resp, Hononegah Comm High School; Brenna Bretzinger, Actuarial Science, Hononegah Comm High School; Troy DeClerck, Software Development, Hononegah Comm High School; Samuel Fisher, Mechanical Engineering—B.S., South Beloit High School; Dylan Moffitt, Public Admin & Service—B.A., South Beloit High School; Adam Vogt, Leadership and Management, South Beloit High School; Amber Wilson, Nursing, Hononegah Comm High School.