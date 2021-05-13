WHITEWATER, Wis—Devontae Sisk from Clinton, who is majoring in business education and is a member of the UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter, contributed to an exceptional team performance at the virtual International Career Development held April 9-12.
Sisk completed the Individual Passport Leadership program, earned an Academic Honor Award and also contributed to the Chapter Leadership Passport and Chapter Community Service awards.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (April 30, 2021)—Wyatt Sweet of Beloit earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in January.
Sweet’s major was in biology.
NASHVILLE—The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2021 semester.
Carolyn Johnson and Matthew Wick of Beloit, and Spencer Kerch of Rockton.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
RIPON, Wis.—Cameron Klein of Clinton, joined the Order of Omega honor society during the Ripon College Awards Convocation.
Klein, the son of Christine and Christopher Klein, is majoring in Business Management with minors in Economics and History.
Ripon College, founded in 1851, is Wisconsin’s best-value private college and a national leader in liberal arts education.
COLUMBIA, Mo.—Kimberly Broshous of Beloit, has been named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Click here for a complete list of honorees from around the country.
WHITEWATER—Brandon Terwilliger of Beloit and Miranda Johnson of Roscoe were part of the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble’s final concert of the year, which released digitally on May 3.
Terwilliger is studying music and played the alto saxophone. Johnson is studying music education and played horn.
WHITEWATER—Miranda Johnson and Emma Tetzlaff, both of Roscoe, performed in the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra Concert, which released their final concert of the year in a virtual format on April 30
Johnson, who is studying Music Education at UW-Whitewater, played horn and Tetzlaff, who is studying Music Education at UW-Whitewater, played flute.
AMES, Iowa—Aaron Leppert of Rockton, was one of 102 Iowa State students with a major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (LAS) who were initiated into the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society this May.
Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.
SEWARD, Neb.—Regina Hendrix of Beloit, earned a M.Ed. from Concordia University, Nebraska.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Neb., which currently serves over 2,500 students.
LEBANON, Ill.—Jacob Nimtz, of Roscoe, has graduated from McKendree University with a BBA degree in sport management.
The university is conferring 667 degrees in 2021—35 doctoral, 181 master’s, 446 bachelor’s and five associate degrees.
WHITEWATER—Jordan Fulk from Beloit completed the Professional Development Program offered by the College of Business and Economics at UW-Whitewater.
Fulk is majoring in general business. He completed a series of co-curricular activities that build communication, critical thinking, teamwork, leadership, digital technology, intercultural fluency and career management skills.