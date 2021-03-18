IOWA CITY, IA—Matthew Freedlund of Rockton and Whitney Malone of Roscoe were among more than 1,400 University of Iowa students who participated in the 27th annual student-led Dance Marathon which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The final tally raised by the students—who were inspired by the theme of this year’s Dance Marathon: “Rise with Resilience”—was $1,422,443.27, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $31 million.
IOWA CITY, IA—Anthony Cassioppi of Roscoe was among the more than 70 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2020-21 winter academic all-Big Ten team.
Cassioppi is a sophomore who is a member of the wrestling team and is majoring in Mathematics.
LA CROSSE, Wis.—The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.
Students earning degrees in December included:
Kailey Nelson of Beloit, who earned a, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track.
Zach Kirby of Brodhead who earned a Bachelor of Science, Management Major.
Patrick Fitzgerald of Orfordville who earned a Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration.
OSHKOSH, Wis.- University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students received diplomas in December during the University’s 56th Midyear Commencement.
Area students receiving degrees in December included:
Marcos Rodriguez of Beloit, College of Letters and Science, Biology (Healthcare Science).
Maggie Douglas of Brodhead, College of Education and Human Services, Fine Arts (Art Education).
BUFFALO, NY—Logan Skildum, of Beloit, is one of more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List or Merit List.
Skildum is a member of the Canisius Class of 2021 and pursuing a degree in Adolescence Education Gr 7-12, which is housed in the School of Education & Human Sv.
Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
WHITEWATER, WI— The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 19, 2020.
Beloit
- Rocio Aburto graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
- Ailani Acevedo graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- James Anderson graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Sean Bickel graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Tyler Bosetti graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public policy and administration
- Nicole Davidson graduated with a Master of Science Education in professional studies
- Laura Dray graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Brittney Ferger graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
- Hanna Field graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
- Justin Hansen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology
- Ginna Isunza graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Jacob Obando graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology
- Ana Pemberton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
- Jennifer Pitera graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
- Dashawn Richardson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
- Adriana Rollette graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology
- Kassandra Simplot graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
- Dani Smith graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
- Brooke Strickert graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Brianne Swanson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology
- Zaid Uscanga graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
- Noah Zentner graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Clinton
- Arta Ashiku graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
- Anna Farrell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology
- Hannah Kalk graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Orfordville
- Hannah Gunn graduated with a Master of Science in business education
- Katie Kaminski graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
South Beloit
- Emily Murray graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business
Rockton
- Andres Holm graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Roscoe
- Ryan Nowicki graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in supply chain and operations management