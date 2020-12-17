MILWAUKEE—The following individuals are among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises on Dec. 20.
Area students scheduled to graduate are:
BELOIT
Laura Markley, School of Education, Master of Science
Jennifer Mawhinney, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Sara Silvis, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Tyler Trinh, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science
ORFORDVILLE
Mikayela Kelleher, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Taytum Markee, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts
ROCKTON
Nolan Christofferson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts