MILWAUKEE—The following individuals are among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises on Dec. 20.

Area students scheduled to graduate are:

BELOIT

Laura Markley, School of Education, Master of Science

Jennifer Mawhinney, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Sara Silvis, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Tyler Trinh, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science

ORFORDVILLE

Mikayela Kelleher, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Taytum Markee, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts

ROCKTON

Nolan Christofferson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

