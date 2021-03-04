STEVENS POINT,—Courtney Huddleston of Roscoe has earned a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from the University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point. She graduated Cum Laude.
EAU CLAIRE—Sophia Flood Elyafi, of Orfordville earned a bachelor of science degree in Spanish from the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire.
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn.—The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the University of Minnesota Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Beloit
- Thomas Oselio, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
- Caleb Otto, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering
- Marissa Otto, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
- Diya Patel, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences
- Miguel Perez, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
- Tyler Schildt, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
- Devin Wolf, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
- Hanna Wolf, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Rockton
- Hanna Bergstrom, Senior, College of Design
Roscoe
- Harrison Barch, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
- Megan Klebs, Senior, Carlson School of Management
- Cole Skadeland, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering.