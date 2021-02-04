IOWA CITY—More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Area students include:
ROSCOE
Cameron Bottum, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Sport and Recreation Management.
Holly Buhl, College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing
Olivia Chambers, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Communication Studies
Kyle Dingus, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Political Science
Jennifer Eikre, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: English and Creative Writing
Corinne Hoffmann, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies
Caitlynn Minton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Communication Studies
Cali Schmitz, College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing
ROCKTON
Eric Gardner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication
BELOIT
Claire Parsons, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Social Work Interest
WHEATON,, IL—Wheaton College student Paul Fay of Roscoe, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, College an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
- AURORA, Ill.—Aurora University has named the following students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors () have earned a perfect 4.0.
BELOIT
Katherine Garetson, Pre-Social Work and Marco Antonio Olivera, History, Pre-Secondary Education
BRODHEAD
Maria Mendoza, Pre-Social Work
ORFORDVILLE
Hadlie Kelly, Bachelor of Social Work
ROSCOE
Emma Nelson, Phys Ed (K-12)
SOUTH BELOIT
Cortez Johnson, Sport Management
MANCHESTER, NH—Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
Hayley B. Montoya of Roscoe, a Business major in the class of 2024 was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
ATLANTA, GA—Jessica Mulligan of Beloit, has earned a Master of Science in Bioinformatics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Mulligan was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 259th Commencement exercises December 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
MILWAUKEE—Carl Grahn, of Beloit, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary. He is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is a private Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
ROCKFORD—The following students in the Degree Completion program attending Rockford University were named Distinguished Scholars for the fall 2020 semester, earning at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C”..
Adam Woolger, of South Beloit,
Susan Williams, of Roscoe,
Wade Pack, of South Beloit
Kathryn Littlefield, of Roscoe.
Rockford University is a private four-year, co-educational institution founded in 1847.