ROCKFORD, IL—April Almanza, a resident of South Beloit has been named a fall 2020 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University.
Students who earn at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester are named Distinguished Scholars.
DUBUQUE, Iowa—Isaac Wieland of Beloit has been named to the fall semester Academic Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
ATHENS, Ohio—Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Forrest Haasl from Beloit, , has been named to the college’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
Due to COVID-19, students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
MEQUON, Wis.—Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Local students named to the Honors List include:
Gabriela Gaziano of Beloit who is studying Comm Sciences and Disorders
Nickole Becker of Brodhead who is studying Psychology
Lydia Bouc of Brodhead who is studying Finance
Hannah Waagen of Brodhead who is studying Elementary Education
Janelle Barnhardt of South Beloit who is studying Pharmaceutical Sciences.
MILWAUKEE, Wis.—The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2020 semester.
BELOIT
Panagiotis Fanopoulos, Business Undergraduate
Kyleigh Menke, Nursing Undergraduate
MaKenzie Olivotti, Business Undergraduate
Tyler Trinh, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
Catherine Wuksinich, Letters & Science Undergrad
BRODHEAD
Annika Bernstein, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Mikayla Hanson, Business Undergraduate
ORFORDVILLE
Brady Markee, Business Undergraduate
ROCKTON
Rileigh Allgeier, Health Sciences Undergraduate
Kaely Crays, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Marie Enderle, Education Undergraduate
Leslie Gorham, Letters & Science Undergrad
Alexandria Schaffer, Architecture Undergraduate
Ava Whiteman, Education Undergraduate
ROSCOE
Klairissa Boisvert, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
Brooke Gantz, Nursing Undergraduate
Mackenzie Hopfauf, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Gavin Lee, Business Undergraduate
Matthew Nowicki, Business Undergraduate
Emma Roberts, Letters & Science Undergrad
Jordan Tresemer, Nursing Undergraduate
SOUTH BELOIT
Alexander Thompson, Health Sciences Undergraduate.