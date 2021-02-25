ROCKFORD, IL—April Almanza, a resident of South Beloit has been named a fall 2020 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University.

Students who earn at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester are named Distinguished Scholars.

DUBUQUE, Iowa—Isaac Wieland of Beloit has been named to the fall semester Academic Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

ATHENS, Ohio—Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Forrest Haasl from Beloit, , has been named to the college’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Due to COVID-19, students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.

MEQUON, Wis.—Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Local students named to the Honors List include:

Gabriela Gaziano of Beloit who is studying Comm Sciences and Disorders

Nickole Becker of Brodhead who is studying Psychology

Lydia Bouc of Brodhead who is studying Finance

Hannah Waagen of Brodhead who is studying Elementary Education

Janelle Barnhardt of South Beloit who is studying Pharmaceutical Sciences.

MILWAUKEE, Wis.—The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2020 semester.

BELOIT

Panagiotis Fanopoulos, Business Undergraduate

Kyleigh Menke, Nursing Undergraduate

MaKenzie Olivotti, Business Undergraduate

Tyler Trinh, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad

Catherine Wuksinich, Letters & Science Undergrad

BRODHEAD

Annika Bernstein, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Mikayla Hanson, Business Undergraduate

ORFORDVILLE

Brady Markee, Business Undergraduate

ROCKTON

Rileigh Allgeier, Health Sciences Undergraduate

Kaely Crays, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Marie Enderle, Education Undergraduate

Leslie Gorham, Letters & Science Undergrad

Alexandria Schaffer, Architecture Undergraduate

Ava Whiteman, Education Undergraduate

ROSCOE

Klairissa Boisvert, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad

Brooke Gantz, Nursing Undergraduate

Mackenzie Hopfauf, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Gavin Lee, Business Undergraduate

Matthew Nowicki, Business Undergraduate

Emma Roberts, Letters & Science Undergrad

Jordan Tresemer, Nursing Undergraduate

SOUTH BELOIT

Alexander Thompson, Health Sciences Undergraduate.