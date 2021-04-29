ROCKFORD—Twelve students at Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford recently were recognized as Illinois State Scholars.
WILLIMANTIC, CT.—Ivan Santiago-Cruz of Beloit, who is majoring in computer science at Eastern Connecticut University, recently was inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the Connecticut Alpha Chapter of the International Honor Societ of Computing and Information Disciplines.
He was among 16 students inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon.
WHITEWATER—Brandon Terwilliger, from Beloit, who is studying music at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater, presented research at the 19th annual UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity on April 28.
Terwilliger presented on Walter Dyett Biography as the main author.
The symposium showcased undergraduate research, creative achievement and service learning conducted or performed by students across Wisconsin during the 2020-2021 academic year.
ROCKFORD—The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), a state agency committed to making college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually. Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from across the state.
Boyland students named state scholars are:
Margaret Cielesz, Aidan Coen, Sophie Dibenedetto, Sylvia Felauer, Madison Harter, Rachel Hilby, Sarah Kalma, Katrina La Madrid, Nadhia Manthuruthil, Adelle Raymond, Elijah Reyes, Danvers Trenhaile.