LINCOLN, Neb.—Nearly 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students were named to the Deans’ List this fall.
Area students named to the Dean’s List include:
Beloit
- Sarah Ann Erdmann, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
Roscoe
- Emily Grace Armendariz, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
- Emma Rose Dostal, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, global studies, and advertising and public relations.
ROMEOVILLE, Ill.—Just under 1,600 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List this fall.
The following local students made the list:
South Beloit
- Julia Barenbaum is studying Marketing
Roscoe
- Carrie Anderson is studying Biology
- Peyton Sullivan is studying Special/Elementary Educ
Rockton
- Taylor Boelte is studying Nursing
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
KENOSHA, Wis.—More than 1,000 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Beloit
- Kyle Bergman and Sydney Turner.
South Beloit
- Cameryn Eickstead
Roscoe
- Andrew Hallstrom, Emma Topham, and Brennan Ott,
Rockton
- Caitlin Whiteman and Molly Fraser.
LA CROSSE, Wis.—The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester .Local students on the Dean’s List include:
Beloit
- Sammie Crall, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
- Felix Estrella, Computer Science Major
- Esbeidy Guevara, Undeclared Major—CBA
- CJ Light, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
- Gabrielle McDilda, Sociology Major
- Marissa Miller, Psychology Major
- Olivia Revels, English Major: Medical Professions Emphasis
- Hannah Sagaitis, Therapeutic Recreation Major
- Lorinda Volzer, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Brodhead
- Catherine Speckman, Radiologic Science Major: Radiation Therapy Emphasis
- Jack Speckman, Therapeutic Recreation Major
- Morgan Tresemer, Biology Major
- Zoe Tresemer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Rockton
- Mary Miller, History Education Major
South Beloit
- Julia Carabelli, Marketing Major.