WHITEWATER—The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester.
- BELOIT—Ana Pemberton, Joseph Quinn, Jennifer Brenum, Flor Finley, Makenna Lauterbach, Ibhar Loera, Cameron Malizio, Xavier Ortiz, Deshawn Richardson, Melissa Wixom, Alley Bosetti, Kyle Bielski, Kallie Fowler, Abby Garner, Annika Gill, Dylan Holloway, Hannah Matysiak, Jacob Obando, Marie Pokorney, Megan Pokorney, Brianne Swanson, Trevor Zarnstorff, Noah Avery, Gunner Bell, Sean Bickel, Riley Carroll, Haley Coffey, Zachary Draeving, Hanna Field, Mara Fowler, Gracey Garner, Baylie Hall, Chad Horkey, Aleena Houle, Noeli Lopez, Carlos Lopez Hernandez, Kyle Lynch, Kari Massa, Lisee Messer, Zach Nichols, Sara Petitt, Jordan Ryan, Ashley Shay, Arianna Smith, Gabrielle Smith, Dakota Vaughn, Nick Zimmerman, Austin Fitzgerald, Molly Kiser, Brandon Perez, Fernando Badillo, Julissa Castaneda, Grace Clark, Marissa Clark, Evelyn Cortes, Celia Cotter, Jacob Crittenden, Gabrielle Dever, Julissa Donald, Victor Estrella, Rosemary Garcia, Leena Hallock, David Hernandez, Courtney Karich, Erin Larson, Britain Meade, Fatima Morales, Sarah Olin, Mitchel Pham, Matthew Rufer, Brenda Sanchez Rico, Omar Saucedo, Jazmin Zuniga.
- CLINTON—Chloe Hargarten, Hannah Kalk, Charly Pinto, Becca Carratt, Devontae Sisk, Jesse Alonzo, Cora Laatz, Jordan Laatz, Will Mannino, McKenzie Neisius, Brayden Selk, Tiffini Elgas, Ashley Furman, Natalie Hahn.
- SOUTH BELOIT—Jesse Rapp, Alyssa Anderson, Savanah GeRue, Wyatt Watson.
- ROCKTON—Emily Hammill, Nate Fiorini, Ben Ambrose, Sydney Hood, Alexander Biondi, Chris Cornieux, Brett Beuthin, Jacob Simmonds.
- ROSCOE—Mallory Green, Brandon Mooney, Ryan Nowicki, Kelsey Peshek, Emma Tetzlaff, Myrissa Foss, Parker Hearne, Miranda Johnson, Johanna Melton, Aaron Frank, Katy Kyriazopoulos, Eli Lengiak, Ali Dinnel, Devon Schwanke, Jalen Stimes, Carson Tucker.
- JANESVILLE—Lovia Clark-Jeanty.
- ORFORDVILLE—Shannon Provo.
- WHITEWATER—Amelia Ford.
PEORIA, Ill.—Area students named to the fall dean’s list at Bradley University include:
ROSCOE—Francesca Butera, majoring in Communication, Kendra Geddeis, majoring in Nursing; Maiya Smith, majoring in Nursing.
ROCKTON—Jessica Green, majoring in Biochemistry
SOUTH BELOIT—Magdalyn Mitchell, majoring in Music Education, Alysha Monson, majoring in Learning Behavior Specialist; Claire Tesluk, majoring in Computer Science
DULUTH, Minn.—Nicholas S. Wadle, of Beloit, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD).
Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Wadle is a junior in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, in the Civil Engineering program.
BEREA, Ohio—Sophia Engel of Roscoe, a graduate of Hononegah Community High School majoring in theatre dance and movement, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.
FAYETTE, Iowa—Jennifer Reed and Shelvin Garrett, both of Beloit, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Upper Iowa University .
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
MENOMONIE, Wis.—The following area students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall semester.
The award, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
BELOIT—Branden Behrens, Sophomore, BS Computer Net & Info Tech; Devon Betts, Freshman, BS Computer Net & Info Tech; Colin Carlson, Senior, BS information and communication technologies; Stacia Killian, Senior, BS information and communication technologies; Jeffery Knudson, Senior, BS Computer Science; Alex Nohr, Senior, BS Computer Net & Info Tech.
BRODHEAD—Kaity Conway, Junior, BS human development and family studies.
ORFORDVILLE—Adam Warner, Junior, BS business administration; Brookelynn Weeks, Senior, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism.
ROCKTON—Kirstin Anderson, Senior, BS business administration.
ROSCOE—Kayla Eddy, Junior, BS Food Science and Technology.
SOUTH BELOIT—Savannah Schindler, Junior, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism.