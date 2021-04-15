ROMEOVILLE, Ill.—Haley Marchewka of Roscoe, who is studying Theatre at Lewis University, is part of the Lewis University Philip Lynch Theatre production of “The Romancers”, written by French dramatist and poet Edmond Rostand. It will stream performances on April 16-18 and April 22-25.
The plot of “The Romancers” follows two neighboring parents whose estates are separated by a wall, and who pretend to feud with each other to make their children fall in love and marry. The parents hire a fake swashbuckler to stage a kidnapping of the daughter, and scheme to have the son rescue her, causing the daughter to fall in love with the son.