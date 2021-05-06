ASHLAND, Wis.—Tim Ericson of Beloit and Emily Knipp of Roscoe, recently were named to the Northland College dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2021 term.
To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”
WHITEWATER, Wis.—Talat Taj from Clinton, who is studying elementary education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently was inducted into Pi Delta Phi, the national French honor society.
Pi Delta Phi is the oldest collegiate honors society for a modern language in the United States.
, founded in 1906 at UC Berkeley. In order to qualify to be a member of Pi Delta Phi, students must have a 3.0 GPA in French, a 3.0 GPA overall and be in the top third of their class. The UW-Whitewater chapter, Epsilon Mu, now has 90 members.