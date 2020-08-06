BELOIT—For over 30 years, the Beloit Area Retired Educators’ Association (BAREA) has awarded scholarships to area seniors.
The scholarship was created to support those students planning to enter the field of education.
This year, three $700 scholarships were awarded. Normally, these recipients would have been presented with their scholarship checks at a general membership meeting this summer but as with most planned activities in 2020, this was not feasible.
The following students were scholarship recipients.
Allison Hoffman, a graduated from Beloit Turner High School who will be attending UW-Milwaukee. Her parents are Marie Jaskula and David Hoffman. In her words, “I...am eager for a future in this career because I know that I will be doing something that matters.”
CJ Light, who will be attending UW-Lacrosse. He is a Beloit Memorial High School graduate and his parents are Mark and Tori Light. His application included this statement, “When I become a teacher, I will look forward to going to my job every day with a smile on my face and I really do mean it.”
Candice Koehl, a graduate from Clinton High School. Her parents are Chris and Michelle Koehl. She will attend the University of Dubuque and wrote in her application, “I hope I can be that teacher that helps children see their full potential.”
BAREA is pleased to help these deserving students achieve their goals.