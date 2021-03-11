Bailey-Engel engagement

Ryan Engel and Kelly Bailey

The families of Kelly Bailey and Ryan Engel have announced the engagement of the couple.

Kelly Bailey is the daughter of Skip and Tammy Bailey of Beloit. She is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and George Williams Graduate School. She is employed as a Military Family Life Counselor at Camp Lejeune.

Ryan Engel is the son of Shelley and Ryan Strommen in Beloit and Jamie (Michelle) Engel of Beloit. He is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and the U.S. Marine Corps Basic and Advanced Training.

The couple are planning a March 16 weeding in Jacksonville, N.C. The couple currently lives in Jacksonville, N.C.

The couple plan to hold a reception at a later date, possibly in Wisconsin.