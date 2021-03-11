The families of Kelly Bailey and Ryan Engel have announced the engagement of the couple.
Kelly Bailey is the daughter of Skip and Tammy Bailey of Beloit. She is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and George Williams Graduate School. She is employed as a Military Family Life Counselor at Camp Lejeune.
Ryan Engel is the son of Shelley and Ryan Strommen in Beloit and Jamie (Michelle) Engel of Beloit. He is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and the U.S. Marine Corps Basic and Advanced Training.
The couple are planning a March 16 weeding in Jacksonville, N.C. The couple currently lives in Jacksonville, N.C.
The couple plan to hold a reception at a later date, possibly in Wisconsin.