Inga-May (Quinn) and Jerry Allen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple were married on Sept. 12, 1970, at Old Stone Church in Rockton. They have lived in Beloit for over 50 years.
Jerry was employed at the Beloit Corporation Research Center before retiring in 2000. Inga-May retired in 2011 from First Student.
The Allens have five children, Scott, of Beloit; Dawn (Roman), of Clayton, N.C.; Debbie, of Beloit; Sandra (Kelly), of Janesville; and Shuna (Edwin) of Beloit. They have 10 grandchildren (one deceased) and 21 great-grandchildren.