ROCKFORD —Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, invites the community to a celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in the tropical Conservatory. This year’s event, part of the Nicholas at Night series of family friendly events, will be a smaller, more intimate version, and will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Advance registration is required by noon on Nov. 6 at nicholasconservatory.com/nicholas-at-night for this year’s event.
The Conservatory will be decked out for the occasion with marigolds, papel picado, and its large La Catrina figure, the holiday’s most recognizable image. Attendees will experience the holiday through stories, art, and more.
All activities are included with event fees. Due to limited capacity, new rates apply for Nicholas at Night events. Rates are posted at nicholasconservatory.com/nicholas-at-night or call 815-987-8858.