ROCKFORD—Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, IL, invites the community to explore the world of carnivorous plants at its new Predatory Plants: The Carnivorous Plant Display through Nov. 7.
The display features dozens of species, including venus flytraps, pitcher plants, trumpet plants, butterworts, sundews and more. Since many carnivorous plants are quite small, there will be feature areas to get a close-up view of these amazingly adapted plants.
Face coverings must be worn by guests when in the Conservatory building. Information about the display, as well as the facility’s admission fees, hours, programs, events, exhibits, and rentals is posted at nicholasconservatory.com.