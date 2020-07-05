ROCKFORD — Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, invites the community to explore the world of carnivorous plants at its new Predatory Plants: The Carnivorous Plant Display from July 9 - Nov. 8.
The display features dozens of species, including Venus flytraps, pitcher plants, trumpet plants, butterworts, sundews, and more. Since many carnivorous plants are quite small, there will be feature areas to get a close-up view of these amazingly adapted plants.
Conservatory guests are encouraged to pre-purchase admission tickets prior to visiting; purchase at www.nicholasconservatory.com.
