BELOIT — Caritas Food Pantry, 2840 Prairie Ave., Beloit, remains open for business thanks to the generosity of the community and its volunteers.
Caritas has created a drive through in which people can stay inside their vehicles. The staff will process IDs and distribute prepackaged boxes of food, all while practicing CDC guidelines for safe interaction.
The drive through is open for service from 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Thursday and 10-11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Households will receive a 25 pound box of dry goods, bread, fruits, vegetables, and a package of frozen meat.
First time visitors will need to bring a current photo ID and proof of residency.
